GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 51.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Post by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Stock Performance

POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.