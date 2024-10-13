GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,546,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 374.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.40 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.12 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -880.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Grosvenor

In other GCM Grosvenor news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,604.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 77.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.