GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $270.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

