General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GM opened at $47.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

