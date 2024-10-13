Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 185.2% in September

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Stock Performance

GEODF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.