Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 185.2% in September

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Geodrill Stock Performance
GEODF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.18.
Geodrill Company Profile
