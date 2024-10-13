Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $79.39 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

