Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $880,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $880,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.