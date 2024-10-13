Gruss & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

