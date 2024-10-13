Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 14,600 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.71 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -208.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.