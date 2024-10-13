Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,200 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

