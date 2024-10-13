Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,600 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $114,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,475,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,962,000 after purchasing an additional 691,894 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

