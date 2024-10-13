Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,100 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $76.26.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

