Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,900 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $39.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

