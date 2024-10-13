Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

