Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,500 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

