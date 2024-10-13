Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 26,700 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 378.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 44,166 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 52.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

