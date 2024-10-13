Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,100 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.08 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

