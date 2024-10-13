Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,400 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,019 in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

