Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 400 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enpro were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $161.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.79 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

