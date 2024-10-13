Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $751,457,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,395,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EG stock opened at $393.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

