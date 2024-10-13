Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 110,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 993,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

FBP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

