Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $179,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.