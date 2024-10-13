Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 994,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 895,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.