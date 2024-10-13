Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

