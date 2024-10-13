Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $21.24 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

