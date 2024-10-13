Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $154,462.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,120,170.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $154,462.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,120,170.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.