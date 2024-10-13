Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $688,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JFrog were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.05 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,657,242 shares in the company, valued at $247,849,119.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,481 shares of company stock worth $5,861,597. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

