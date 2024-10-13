Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $702,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

