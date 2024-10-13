Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 419.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 417,648 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,492.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

