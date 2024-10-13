Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ambarella by 69.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 230.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $59.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

