Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $917,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 702.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $83.52 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

