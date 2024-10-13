Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $959,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $364.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

