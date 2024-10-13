Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $983,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 37.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 76.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

AEIS stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.