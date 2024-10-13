Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
