Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

