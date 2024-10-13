Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 175,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

