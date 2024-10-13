Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

