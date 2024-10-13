Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

