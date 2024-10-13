Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,900 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 163.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

IPAR opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

