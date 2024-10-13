Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Perficient were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 303.0% in the third quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 16,270 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $22,968,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $2,943,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 64.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,312 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

