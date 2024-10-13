Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,900 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,312 shares of company stock worth $3,779,250. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

