Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Diodes were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Diodes by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

