Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IAC were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IAC alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

IAC Stock Up 1.6 %

IAC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.