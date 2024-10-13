Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.