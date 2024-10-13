Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

