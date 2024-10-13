Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,400 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

