HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $21.52. HBT Financial shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 668 shares changing hands.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. DA Davidson cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $694.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 109.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.