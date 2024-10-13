Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.