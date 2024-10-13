Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hess were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.92.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.