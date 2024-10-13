Howard Horn Sells 7,465 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9,552.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.