HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $755,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.35 and its 200-day moving average is $557.35. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.09, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

